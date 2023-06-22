Hamlin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,605,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,296 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. makes up 2.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $62,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,182. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $45.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

