Hamlin Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 3.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Target worth $106,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.21. 575,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

