Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.25

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.25 and traded as high as C$43.15. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.15, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 target price on Guardian Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.27. The company has a market cap of C$117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.49 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 216.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.0439815 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.33%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.