Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.25

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.25 and traded as high as C$43.15. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.15, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 target price on Guardian Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.27. The company has a market cap of C$117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.09.
Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.33%.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
