Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,077 shares of company stock valued at $13,045,378 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,560,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.10 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

