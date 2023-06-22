Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $166.27. The company had a trading volume of 110,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,500. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

