Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.2 %

MercadoLibre stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 119,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $611.46 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,264.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,148.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.