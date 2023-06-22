Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.99. 3,144,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,978,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

