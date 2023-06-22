Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $708,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.02. 755,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

