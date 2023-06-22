Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.16. 60,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.03 and its 200-day moving average is $210.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

