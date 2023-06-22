Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,385,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

