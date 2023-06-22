Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.24. 16,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

