Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $14.42

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $14.04. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 588,640 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,091,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 1,010,805 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $1,604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,704,000 after buying an additional 1,947,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Gold Fields by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,350,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

