Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $14.42

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $14.04. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 588,640 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
