Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.20

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 689908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

