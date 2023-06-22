Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 560 at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.55) to GBX 560 ($7.17) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.32) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.04) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.17) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.17) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 584.58 ($7.48).

LON:GLEN traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 448.30 ($5.74). 7,626,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,521,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 450.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 492. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 395.40 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

