Gifto Market Cap Reaches $14.71 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $14.71 million and $1.43 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

