Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBNXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

