Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lifted by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.2% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.06. The company had a trading volume of 59,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,060. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $131.21 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

