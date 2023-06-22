Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Trading Up 1.8%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 4,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Genenta Science Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genenta Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.25% of Genenta Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

