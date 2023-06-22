Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.37

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.37 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 162.50 ($2.08). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.09), with a volume of 32,924 shares traded.

Gateley Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03.

Gateley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.