Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.91 and last traded at C$4.84. 1,270,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 712,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.52.

The company has a market cap of C$543.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.83.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

