Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $680.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 693.50 ($8.87), with a volume of 64084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.05).
Several brokerages have recently commented on FUTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,040 ($26.10) to GBX 1,845 ($23.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,153 ($14.75) to GBX 668 ($8.55) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.54) to GBX 1,654 ($21.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,459.40 ($18.67).
The company has a market cap of £826.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 926.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
