FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 4.3%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 1,938,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,410,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $886.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $193,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 131.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 813,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 132,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

