FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 359,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 114,910 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,509 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.