Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Freeport-McMoRan has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

FCX stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

