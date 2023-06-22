Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,057,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,863 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.37. 175,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

