Fragasso Group Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 501,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

