Fragasso Group Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.68. 29,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,528. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

