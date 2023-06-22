Fragasso Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) by 513.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 3.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFEB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BFEB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,277 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

