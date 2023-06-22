Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.72. 926,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,045. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

