Foresight Global Investors Inc. Takes $17.29 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 190,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 12.4% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 576.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 41,276 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE:SONY traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $93.74. 165,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

