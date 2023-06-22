Foresight Global Investors Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.9% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,751,646. The company has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

