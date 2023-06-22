Foresight Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,370 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,370 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,597,000. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,733. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

