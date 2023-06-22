Foresight Global Investors Inc. Buys New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.41. The company had a trading volume of 159,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,731. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.86 and a 200-day moving average of $200.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

