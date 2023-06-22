Foresight Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.99. 773,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,871. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

