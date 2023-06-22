FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 27.0% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

