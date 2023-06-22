FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NOK opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.