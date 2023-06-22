FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $143.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.31, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

