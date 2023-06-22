FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

