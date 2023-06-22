FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 239,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,908,000 after buying an additional 335,492 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 872,401 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $557.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.