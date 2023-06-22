FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in ESAB during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $66.51.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

