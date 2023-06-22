FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

SILV stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $856.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

