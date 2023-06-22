FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 101,000 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. L Catterton Asia Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.35% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $169,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $302.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.31. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

