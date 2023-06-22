FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 172.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,359,782 shares of company stock worth $431,165,633. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.