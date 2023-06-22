FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $40,273,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,233,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 394,183 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 472.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 602,566 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

