FirsTime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Stock Price Down 51%

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 51% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

FirsTime Design Stock Down 51.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $575,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

About FirsTime Design

(Get Rating)

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirsTime Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirsTime Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.