First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

