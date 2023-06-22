First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $12.19.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
