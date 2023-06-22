First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.