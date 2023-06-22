First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE FAM opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

