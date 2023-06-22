First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Anthony Buys 5,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,150.00.
Todd Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Todd Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,250.00.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Todd Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,325.00.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Todd Anthony acquired 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44.
First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.5 %
TSE:FR traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.04. 382,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.77. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17.
First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
