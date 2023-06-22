Financial Comparison: Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) & Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Singularity Future Technology and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Freightos has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 144.19%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -515.03% -91.00% -52.07% Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Freightos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $4.63 million 2.42 -$28.26 million N/A N/A Freightos $19.08 million 2.86 -$24.70 million N/A N/A

Freightos has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Summary

Freightos beats Singularity Future Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services. The company was founded by Lei Cao on April 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

